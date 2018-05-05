One dead, two injured following two-vehicle collision near Woodstock
On Friday evening, Woodstock Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision near Township Road 3 and Oxford Road 4.
Upon arrival, police said the driver of one of the vehicles involved was pronounced dead. The victim is described as a 19-year-old Woodstock man. Police are in the process of notifying next of kin and as a result are not releasing his identity.
The victim’s passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Woodstock, survived the crash. She was transported to hospital and police say her condition is unknown at this time.
Police said the other vehicle involved was on fire by the time they arrived on scene. The driver was pulled from the vehicle by a passer-by before emergency services arrived.
The 31-year-old man from Woodstock was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area of collision on Saturday morning.
An investigation is ongoing.
