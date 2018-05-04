Cool story brew: 9 B.C. beers win big at world competition

Eight B.C. breweries have come home with nine medals following an international beer competition.

The bi-annual World Beer Cup was held in Nashville on May 3, with more than 200 judges and beers from more than 50 countries.

WATCH: Penticton craft beer biz booming

Three B.C. beers won gold on their respective categories, the Riot Brewing Co. for their Working Class Hero Dark Mild, Powell Street Craft Brewery for their Old Jalopy Pale Ale, and Ravens Brewing Co., for their Corvus Lingonberry Lime Gose.

The Brewers Association developed the global competition in 1996 and it takes place every two years. In 2016, more than 6,500 beers entered the competition from more than 50 countries.

READ MORE: Best Brew Off: two Okanagan craft breweries compete for coveted prize

All B.C. winners:

Four Winds Brewing Co. from Delta Silver for their Juxtapose in the American-Belgo-Style-Ale category

33 Acres Brewing Co. from Vancouver Silver for their 33 Acres of Euphoria in the Belgian-Style Tripel category

Riot Brewing Co. from Chemainus Gold for their Working Class Hero Dark Mild in the English-Style Mild Ale category Bronze for their Breakfast of Champions Coffee Lager in the Coffee Beer category

Whistler Brewing Co. from Whistler Bronze for their Black Tusk Ale in the English-Style Mild Ale category

Powell Street Craft Brewery from Vancouver Gold for their Old Jalopy Pale Ale in the Extra Special Bitter category

Ravens Brewing Co. from Abbotsford Gold for their Corvus Lingonberry Lime Gose in the Leipzig-Style Gose or Contemporary Gose category

Coal Harbour Brewing Co. from Vancouver Silver for their Smoke and Mirrors Imperial Smoked Ale in the Smoke Beer category

Steamworks Brewing Co. from Vancouver Silver for their Scarlet in the Wood and Barrel-Aged Strong Beer category



WATCH: BC craft beer success