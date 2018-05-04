Flood concerns bubble up along rivers near Grand Forks

With river levels continuing to rise in the area, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is advising owners of flood-prone properties to make a personal emergency plan and build sandbag dikes.

“We anticipate at minimum some localized flooding along the Granby and West Kettle rivers as soon as this weekend or early next week,” said Chris Marsh, the district’s Emergency Program Manager.

Residents have picked up about 10,000 of the 90,000 sandbags the district has stockpiled, along with 200 square yards of sand, at nine locations in the region.

“The RDKB will continue to make sure sandbags and sand are available,” said Marsh.

An Emergency Operations Centre director is now on duty around-the-clock in Grand Forks.

A full compliment of staff can be brought in at short notice if required.