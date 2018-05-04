Environment
May 4, 2018 6:45 pm

Flood concerns bubble up along rivers near Grand Forks

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Flooding is expected along the West kettle and Granby rivers.

Global News/File Photo
A A

With river levels continuing to rise in the area, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is advising owners of flood-prone properties to make a personal emergency plan and build sandbag dikes.

“We anticipate at minimum some localized flooding along the Granby and West Kettle rivers as soon as this weekend or early next week,” said Chris Marsh, the district’s Emergency Program Manager.

Residents have picked up about 10,000 of the 90,000 sandbags the district has stockpiled, along with 200 square yards of sand, at nine locations in the region.

“The RDKB will continue to make sure sandbags and sand are available,” said Marsh.

An Emergency Operations Centre director is now on duty around-the-clock in Grand Forks.

A full compliment of staff can be brought in at short notice if required.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
boundary country flooding
Emergency Operations Centre
granby river flooding
Grand Forks
regional district of kootenay boundary
west kettle river flooding

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News