Environment
May 4, 2018 3:00 pm
Updated: May 4, 2018 3:32 pm

19 train cars derail north of Boston Bar

By Online News Producer  Global News

Railway tracks.

Global News
A A

The Ministry of Environment has confirmed 19 train cars have derailed 16 kilometres north of Boston Bar.

The ministry received the report at approximately 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

CP Rail confirms the eastbound CN mixed freight train derailed around 4:30 p.m.

Two of the cars were carrying diesel but it has not been confirmed what the other 17 cars were carrying.

The ministry says no fuel was spilled and no waterways have been affected.

CP immediately dispatched teams to the site to begin the process of recovery and cleanup. In a statement, the company says their focus will be on safety as they progress work at the site.

The line reopened late Friday morning.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Boston Bar
Boston Bar train derailment
Train
Train Derailment
Train derailment Boston Bar

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News