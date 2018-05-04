19 train cars derail north of Boston Bar

The Ministry of Environment has confirmed 19 train cars have derailed 16 kilometres north of Boston Bar.

The ministry received the report at approximately 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

CP Rail confirms the eastbound CN mixed freight train derailed around 4:30 p.m.

Two of the cars were carrying diesel but it has not been confirmed what the other 17 cars were carrying.

The ministry says no fuel was spilled and no waterways have been affected.

CP immediately dispatched teams to the site to begin the process of recovery and cleanup. In a statement, the company says their focus will be on safety as they progress work at the site.

The line reopened late Friday morning.

An investigation into the incident is underway.