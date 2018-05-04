Saskatoon Forestry Farm holds barbecue on May 4 for Saskatchewan Habitat Day

May 4 has been proclaimed Saskatchewan Habitat Day by Social Services Minister and Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation Paul Merriman, in recognition of Habitat for Humanity chapters and affiliates in the province, and their many partner families and volunteers.

A release from the government said the Saskatoon Forestry Farm is holding a barbecue event on Friday for partners, volunteers and for families who have achieved Habitat homes to celebrate the occasion.

“The Government of Saskatchewan recognizes Habitat for Humanity’s efforts in making homeownership a reality for Saskatchewan families through strong community partnerships across the province on Saskatchewan Habitat Day,” Merriman said. “Together we are working to make a difference in the lives of Saskatchewan families in greatest housing need.”

“Our purpose at Habitat for Humanity Saskatoon is to strengthen communities by providing homes for low-income families and encouraging all members of the community to become involved in the building of these homes,” Habitat for Humanity Saskatoon chief executive officer Barb Cox-Lloyd said.

“This can become a reality due to our partnership with and the vital funding we receive from the Government of Saskatchewan through Saskatchewan Housing Corporation. With this assistance, we provide safe and affordable homes for families and provide stability for their children.”

The province’s overall commitment to Habitat for Humanity is a reported $10.85 million since March 2009, including $3 million cost-shared with the federal government.

Additionally, over the last nine years of provincial commitment, and with investments from the province, Habitat for Humanity will complete 200 units in the following 14 communities around Saskatchewan: the Battleford region, Duck Lake, Fort Qu’Appelle, Estevan, Humboldt, Lloydminister, Melfort, Moose Jaw, Nipawin, Prince Albert, Regina, Saskatoon, Weyburn and Yorkton.

Each selected Habitat partner family contributes 500 partnering hours to build their home and other Habitat for Humanity homes to assist in the development of the Habitat for Humanity community and their neighborhood.

You can learn more about Habitat for Humanity and their work across Saskatchewan on their website.