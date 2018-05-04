First $500K of #TorontoStrong Fund to pay for funerals, support for Toronto van attack victims

The first $500,000 of the #TorontoStrong Fund, created to help the victims of the April 23 deadly van attack on Yonge Street, has been donated to Victim Services Toronto.

The first transfer will cover the “initial expenses of families connected to the victims and survivors,” a release from the city said on Friday.

The fund, established by the City of Toronto and Toronto Foundation, has surpassed $2.5 million in donations.

“The initial $500,000 donation will be allocated towards the families’ funeral expenses, travel, accommodation and other immediate costs incurred following the tragedy,” the release continued.

“The #TorontoStrong Fund was created to ensure generous donations from individuals, corporate citizens and community organizations motivated to help after the terrible tragedy on Yonge Street reach those who need it most,” Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

“We will work with our partners to ensure this fund is distributed in a thoughtful, impactful and accountable manner and thank all those who continue to support our city through these donations.”

Donations have also come through a GoFundMe campaign set up through a partnership with Canada Zakat, a project of DawaNet. The campaign has raised around $220,000.

Ten people were killed when a white rental van mounted the curb driving southbound down a busy stretch of Yonge Street and began plowing into pedestrians.

Police said that 16 people in total, between the ages of 23 and 90 years old, were also injured during the attack.

Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder in the incident.

Police say another three attempted murder charges are imminent.