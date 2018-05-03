Public feedback wanted on Sikome Lake changes

Provincial officials are putting their draft redevelopment proposal for Sikome Lake before the public.

Alberta Parks is looking for feedback from the public this weekend on a draft proposal to enhance and upgrade Calgary’s Sikome Lake.

An open house on the proposed changes and improvements to the man-made site in Fish Creek Provincial Park is planned for Saturday at the Bow Valley Ranch Visitor Centre.

An online survey is also available as part of the province’s public engagement process.

An Alberta Parks official said the group started the site’s redevelopment plan roughly a year ago. The current draft plan includes nature play areas, outdoor classrooms and food vendors, among other amenities.

Outside of the site on Thursday afternoon, a number of people welcomed the news of impending upgrades.

“It’s just been a lot of years and we’re paying for it, so it should be [upgraded],” said Ashley Congdon, who has lived in the community for 33 years.

“If there are more educational opportunities for the kids to explore the outdoors, then it’s a benefit to everyone,” added Sarah Gordon-Cooper, who has used the site before.

Officials said they hope to have a final plan in place by the end of this summer and indicated that any work on the ground likely wouldn’t happen until 2020.

Sikome Lake is set to open this year in late June. Roughly 100,000 people visited the site in 2017.