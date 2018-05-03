London police charge 2 after online video leads to robbery investigation

London police charged two teens with robbery in connection with a video showing a suspect kicking and robbing a man in an ATM vestibule.

Police say a 25-year-old man was confronted by two suspects at a bank ATM on 101 Fanshawe Park Rd. E. at around 4 a.m. Saturday, April 21.

READ MORE: London police charge 2 in Ernest Avenue ‘shots fired’ investigation

According to police, one suspect recorded a video showing a second suspect wearing a balaclava kicking the victim on the ground repeatedly and robbing him of some items.

The video was briefly posted to social media but was turned over to police by a citizen on April 26.

READ MORE: 2 dead, 1 seriously injured in 2 separate Elgin County collisions

Police have since charged an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old man, both of London, with robbery using violence and disguise with intent.

Both will appear in a London court Thursday, while police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.