London police charge 2 after online video leads to robbery investigation
London police charged two teens with robbery in connection with a video showing a suspect kicking and robbing a man in an ATM vestibule.
Police say a 25-year-old man was confronted by two suspects at a bank ATM on 101 Fanshawe Park Rd. E. at around 4 a.m. Saturday, April 21.
According to police, one suspect recorded a video showing a second suspect wearing a balaclava kicking the victim on the ground repeatedly and robbing him of some items.
The video was briefly posted to social media but was turned over to police by a citizen on April 26.
Police have since charged an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old man, both of London, with robbery using violence and disguise with intent.
Both will appear in a London court Thursday, while police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.
