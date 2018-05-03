New Zealand’s hilarious tourism campaign aims to get itself back on world map

New Zealand’s new tourism campaign is aiming to tackle the mystery of why it often gets left off world maps.

The comedic campaign, called #getnzonthemap, features New Zealand comedian Rhys Darby — known for Flight of the Conchords — trying to figure out if the country is deliberately being left off world maps.

READ MORE: New Zealand did a nationwide Secret Santa, and it actually worked

The nation of 4.7 million people, is located in the southwest Pacific Ocean between Australia and Antarctica. While New Zealand is known for its magnificent scenery and Lord of the Rings filming locations, it is still often left off world maps (there is even a dedicated Reddit thread to recording the incidents).

The two-minute video, timed to suspenseful music, shows Darby frantically phoning Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after discovering the “conspiracy,” believing other countries are purposely pushing New Zealand off the map.

“New Zeland had been left off world maps, all over the world!” Darby exclaims over the phone to Ardern.

“I am sure there is a reasonable explanation,” the prime minister says.

“I don’t think so, I’ve been searching the internet for the last 30 seconds and it’s everywhere!” he says. “This is a major conspiracy I am going to get behind it.”

WATCH: Petition advocating free movement across Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the U.K.

Darby suspects that Australia wants to steal the tourists, England wants to get rid of the All Blacks and the French are jealous of the Kiwi wine industry

But Darby also admits it could be that the “fiddly-looking shaped country, a bit like a half-eaten lamb chop” could be simply overlooked.

And if the campaign can’t get New Zealand reinstated on world maps, it aims to at least help tourists find where it’s hiding.

— With files from Reuters