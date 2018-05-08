Our YEG at Night: Mother’s Day recipe contest

Linda’s Lasagna

Preheat over to 350 C

Ingredients:

Lasagna noodles

Onion

Garlic

Ground Beef

Salt

Pepper

Oregano

Tomato sauce (can use any kind you like, I like one with pesto)

Parmesan Cheese

Mozzarella Cheese

Directions:

Cook noodles and set them aside

Cook onion and garlic

Add ground beef, cook until no longer pink

Add salt, pepper, oregano





Assembly:

Spray pan with non-stick spray

Put a small amount (about 3 Tbsp) of sauce mixture in the bottom

Layer with noodles – cut/tear them so they fit in the pan flat

Layer with sauce

Layer with noodles

Add layer of mozzarella cheese

Top with parmesan cheese

Layer with noodles

Layer with sauce

Repeat cheese layers

Cook 45 minutes

Let rest for 10 minutes before cutting and serving

Enjoy!

*You can also freeze it after assembling. Cover with plastic wrap and foil.

