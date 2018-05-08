Features
May 8, 2018 11:57 pm

Our YEG at Night: Mother’s Day recipe contest

By Anchor  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Ahead of Mother's Day for this edition of Our YEG at Night, our Nancy Carlson joined her mom, Linda in the kitchen to cook her delicious lasagna.

Linda’s Lasagna

Preheat over to 350 C

Ingredients:

Lasagna noodles
Onion
Garlic
Ground Beef
Salt
Pepper
Oregano
Tomato sauce (can use any kind you like, I like one with pesto)
Parmesan Cheese
Mozzarella Cheese

Directions:

Cook noodles and set them aside

Cook onion and garlic
Add ground beef, cook until no longer pink
Add salt, pepper, oregano

Add tomato sauce

Assembly:

Spray pan with non-stick spray
Put a small amount (about 3 Tbsp) of sauce mixture in the bottom
Layer with noodles – cut/tear them so they fit in the pan flat
Layer with sauce
Layer with noodles
Add layer of mozzarella cheese
Top with parmesan cheese
Layer with noodles
Layer with sauce
Repeat cheese layers

Cook 45 minutes
Let rest for 10 minutes before cutting and serving

Enjoy!

*You can also freeze it after assembling. Cover with plastic wrap and foil.

Enter to win a $150 Edible Arrangements gift certificate by emailing your mom’s signature recipe to edmonton@globalnews.ca

We will share some of the recipes online and the winner will be selected on Friday, May 11, 2018 and contacted.

YES, I understand that by emailing my recipe to Global News, I hereby agree to the Contest Rules & Regulations and have read the Privacy Policy.

