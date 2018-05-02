Kelowna man missing for almost two weeks
RCMP in Kelowna are hoping public tips will help find a missing 48-year-old man who hasn’t been seen for almost two weeks.
Police said the last sighting of Martin Thiffault was on April 19.
“It is uncommon for Martin to be out of contract for this amount of time as he requires daily medication,” Cpl. Tania Carroll said in a media release.
“He takes public transit and frequents the Orchard Park Mall. Police are very concerned for his health and well-being.”
Public tips can be direct to your local RCMP detachment or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
