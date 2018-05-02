Canada
Air Canada agrees to fly love-struck man to N.L. — if he goes viral

By Staff The Canadian Press

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
A love-struck Michigan man has convinced Air Canada to give him free tickets to visit his Newfoundland girlfriend – if he can manage to make his campaign go viral.

C.J. Poirier of Clarkston, Mich., met Becca Warren of Corner Brook, N.L., online last year, but neither can afford a flight to meet.

So Poirier took to Twitter, asking Air Canada how many retweets it would take for free roundtrip tickets.

Air Canada responded Tuesday by asking what the population of Newfoundland was – and said it would take that many.

Poirier needs 530,000 retweets; he was at 7,200 by Wednesday afternoon.

He told The Canadian Press that he has been surprised by the reaction, but the outpouring of support has made him and Warren optimistic that the dream trip could finally happen.

