Kingston gas prices rise overnight to $1.39/litre

Kingston motorists are paying more for gas following a price hike overnight Tuesday.

The price of regular gas shot up to $1.39 a litre at some gas stations by Wednesday morning, an increase of over 10 cents a litre.

The price increase in Kingston comes as analysts had been predicting no change in the price at the pumps Wednesday for other markets in the province.

Gas prices haven’t been this high since 2014 according to Gas Buddy spokesperson Dan McTeague.

“We’ll see prices pushing back to their highest levels. This will be the most expensive year bar none going back to at least 2014.”

There are a few reasons for the rise in gas prices, McTeague explained, including a weak Canadian dollar, taxes, refinery supply and demand and the changing retail landscape.