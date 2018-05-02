Naloxone credited with saving 39-year-old St. Thomas man’s life

St. Thomas Police are crediting naloxone with saving the life of a 39-year-old man.

Officers were called to an apartment on Talbot Street at around 7 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of an accidental overdose.

READ MORE: London one step closer to two supervised injection facilities

Police say three people were consuming illicit drugs when they arrived. A second person had a naloxone kit on hand and administered it to the 39-year-old man.

Police say the naloxone reversed the effects of the drugs and the man regained consciousness.

No charges were laid in accordance with the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act.