Naloxone credited with saving 39-year-old St. Thomas man’s life
A A
St. Thomas Police are crediting naloxone with saving the life of a 39-year-old man.
Officers were called to an apartment on Talbot Street at around 7 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of an accidental overdose.
READ MORE: London one step closer to two supervised injection facilities
Police say three people were consuming illicit drugs when they arrived. A second person had a naloxone kit on hand and administered it to the 39-year-old man.
Police say the naloxone reversed the effects of the drugs and the man regained consciousness.
No charges were laid in accordance with the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.