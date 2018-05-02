Health
May 2, 2018 7:38 am

Naloxone credited with saving 39-year-old St. Thomas man’s life

By Staff 980 CFPL

Naloxone reverses the effects of an overdose.

Adrienne South/Global News
St. Thomas Police are crediting naloxone with saving the life of a 39-year-old man.

Officers were called to an apartment on Talbot Street at around 7 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of an accidental overdose.

Police say three people were consuming illicit drugs when they arrived. A second person had a naloxone kit on hand and administered it to the 39-year-old man.

Police say the naloxone reversed the effects of the drugs and the man regained consciousness.

No charges were laid in accordance with the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act.

