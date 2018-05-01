Slight reduction in crime in 2017: RPS

New numbers from Regina police show the vast majority of crime in the city dipped slightly in 2017. But for neighbourhoods like North Central, it’s still the same old story.

“I feel like it is getting better in a lot of places, but it’s North Central they’ve got to work on more,” resident, Nicholas Gosselin said. “North Central is just the place where almost everything happens.”

The 18-year-old was stunned to look at the Regina Police Service (RPS) Community Crime Map from 2017, which showed the city leading 5,453 offences in North Central.

The much larger north and south districts dominated when it came to the amount of crime involving property. The south district topped the chart with 4,974 offences, with the north district coming in second with 4,161, and the central district with 2,717.

But when it came to crimes against the person, it was no contest.

North Central had 645 incidents on its own, including 450 assault offences, according to the RPS Community Crime Map. The central district as a whole had 1,054 incidents, while the north and south were almost dead even with 738 and 736, respectively.

Groups like White Pony Lodge have spurred other groups to take action against drug use and crime in their areas.

The Core’s Al Ritchie Community Association began its own neighbourhood watch back in August, with volunteers patrolling the area for a few hours in the evening on weekends.

Board Member Kurt Fuchs said they’re looking at expanding to daytime walks as well.

“People have come up to thank us for just being out there and just watching. We have found the odd needle on the street and picked it up,” said Fuchs.

The report found citizens are also coming forward in record numbers via Crimestoppers.

Police received 1,192 tips last year, which resulted in 11 arrests, 23 cleared cases, and $190,000 in drugs and property recovered.

RPS will present its findings to the Board Of Police Commissioners on the morning of May 2.