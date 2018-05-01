Saskatchewan Premier says comments made at Humboldt Broncos tribute concert were ‘unfortunate’

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said it’s unfortunate that comments made by a pair of comics at last week’s tribute concert for the Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims have detracted from the event.

READ MORE: Special tribute concert held in honour of the Humboldt Broncos in Saskatoon

Moe said he was offended by a song performed by Bruce Williams and Terry Ree, which included the line “shake it for the Indian with the STD’s.”

“It’s unfortunate that these comments would take away from the focus of the concert,” Moe said.

READ MORE: ‘We felt sick’: concert goers upset with emcees at Broncos charity concert

Williams and Ree, who call themselves “The Indian and the White Guy,” emceed the April 27 concert in Saskatoon and later apologized on Facebook to anyone who was offended.

Moe said despite the skit, the event was still successful and was part of the healing process.

— With a file from Canadian Press