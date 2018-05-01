NDP Leader Andrea Horwath to hold health-care town hall in London

Just two days after the official launch of her campaign, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is making a stop in London.

Tuesday’s town hall, which will be held at 6 p.m. at Goodwill Industries at 255 Horton St. will focus on health care.

“London is ground zero when it comes to the challenges that Kathleen Wynne’s left us with — the damage she’s done in health care,” said Horwath.

“We have significant plans on all fronts when it comes to health care.”

The NDP has promised free child care for families earning less than $40,000 a year as well as boosted hospital budgets.

Speaking on London Live with Mike Stubbs, Horwath explained how the NDP plan for child care differs from what the Liberals are proposing.

“Infants and toddlers are the most expensive to care for. We’ve decided that our program — unlike Kathleen Wynne’s — is going to actually help those parents with the youngest children get the affordable child care they need so they can get back into the workforce as quickly as they like,” said Horwath.

For those earning more than $40,000 a year, Horwath said the cost of child care will be on a sliding scale, which she says averages out to be about $12 a day for the vast majority of families.

The vote in June marks the third provincial election in which Horwath has led the NDP.

— With files from Andrew Graham