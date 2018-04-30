Hydro One says its reviewing executive compensation

TORONTO – Hydro One says it is reviewing its executive compensation arrangements at the urging of the Ontario Liberal government.

The move comes weeks after Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford said he would fire the CEO and board of directors at the partially privatized utility if his party is elected on June 7.

However, CEO Mayo Schmidt, who earned a $6.2-million salary last year, would be entitled to at least $10.7 million in severance if he were to be removed from his job by the board of directors, according to the company’s annual shareholders report released on March 29.

Hydro One’s review of executive compensation was announced by Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault in a statement Monday after markets closed.

Board chair David Denison says in a separate statement that the government told Hydro One it would vote against compensation changes, and he adds that the utility will consult with shareholders and get “additional independent advice” on executive compensation.

Thibeault says the government only found out about the compensation changes in the release of Hydro One’s management information circular in March.