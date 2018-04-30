Saskatchewan’s new and improved 2018 Big Game Draw opens online May 1

Come May 1, hunters in Saskatchewan will have until midnight on May 25 to submit their online applications for the improved 2018 Big Game Draw.

This year’s draw will bring new improvements to better allocate and prioritize gaming licenses for Saskatchewan residents.

“The big game draw is an exciting and popular milestone each year for hunters across the province, and we felt it was important to work with stakeholders, improve the process, and address the growing number of applications each year,” Environment Minister Dustin Duncan said.

The ministry is making changes to address concerns about increased applications in all draw species, especially high-demand choices like elk, moose, and mule deer.

There will be two new priority pools to improve the opportunity for long-term applicants to be drawn.

The new ‘Legacy’ pool, or top priority pool, will enable long-term unsuccessful applicants who have applied for more than 10 years to be considered ahead of ‘Super A’ applicants, while a ‘D’ pool will extend the amount of time for hunters to get to the ‘Super A’ pool.

Hunters are being advised to apply early and to use the online residency verification tool to avoid complications.

Several hunts have a high number of applicants compared to available licenses which is why the likelihood of any one application being drawn is very low, even for applications in the top priority pool.

The big game draw, administered through HAL, the ministry’s online hunting, angling and trapping license system enables clients to submit, review and update their application, check pool status history and purchase a draw license.

Clients who need help with their account or the draw application can contact 1-888-773-8450 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., or a Ministry of Environment office.

Draw results will be available through HAL accounts by mid-June, with the exception of pronghorn antelope, which will be available in mid-July.

All applicants are responsible for looking up their draw results through their HAL account, and successful applicants will be able to purchase appropriate licenses through their HAL account beginning August 1.

You can find detailed information about big game draw season and quotas, here.