Mounties seek help in search for West Kelowna man

Mounties are looking for help in finding Luke Walsh, a missing West Kelowna man.

The 25-year-old’s family last heard from him on April 10. They say it’s not common for him to be out of touch for this long.

Walsh is described as Caucasian, five feet, eight inches tall, approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on the left side of his chest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.