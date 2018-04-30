Toronto van attack memorials to remain intact for 30 days

It’s been one week since last Monday’s deadly van attack in North York and memorials have been set up and are continuously growing at Mel Lastman Square and Olive Square, in honour of those lost and affected.

The memorials, created for the 10 killed and 16 injured, are made up of large pieces of Bristol board with handwritten messages of support and condolences, which are surrounded by hundreds of flower bouquets and candles.

The displays have been created by Torontonians moved by the tragic events.

“The City of Toronto has been inspired by the outpouring of grief and love for those killed or injured by Monday’s tragic attack. Many people have come to Yonge and Finch to leave messages, lay flowers and light candles to honour these innocent victims,” said Wynna Brown, spokesperson with the City of Toronto.

The memorials will remain intact for 30 days and parks, recreation and forestry staff will tend to the displays, keeping them presentable, Brown said.

“After the 30 days, staff will work with the individuals who started the memorial in order to determine what they would like to preserve.”

A permanent memorial hasn’t been decided, but a statement from the mayor’s office said discussions will be held with the community and the local councillor.

“The mayor will be initiating discussions with the community and the local councillor about a permanent recognition of this tragic event,” said Don Pete, director of communications for the Office of the Mayor.

Pete said, in the meantime, “we have been assured by city staff that they will treat these memorials respectfully and with great care.”

Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder in the incident.

Toronto police say another three attempted murder charges are imminent.

