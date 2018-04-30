Drake dominates on the JUMP! Top 20 April 28 – 29

Drake continues to climb the JUMP! Top 20 countdown, with “God’s Plan” returning to number 1. In addition to that, “Nice For What,” makes a huge climb from spot 15, to number 9!
Watch: Drake – “Nice For What” (2018)
The JUMP! Top 20 takes into account the top songs on radio charts, music streams, YouTube plays, and social media to find a more accurate representation of the 20 biggest songs. Traditionally, music countdowns stick to the charts.
Don’t miss listening to the countdown Saturdays at noon, and Sundays at 4 pm.
New to the countdown this week at number 20 is bülow, “Not A Love Song.” The 17-year-old singer from The Netherlands released her debut EP last year, Damaged, VOL 1.
Meet bülow (pronounced boo-low).
bülow’s, “Not A Love Song” made strides on Spotify in the last months of 2017. She performed her EP live for the first time at two back-to-back shows at The Burdock in Toronto in November 2017.
Listen to bülow, “Not A Love Song” (2017).
LW TW
2 1 God’s Plan / Drake
1 2 The Middle / Zedd with Maren Morris & Grey
3 3 Never Be The Same / Camila Cabello
5 4 Meant To Be / Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line
6 5 Psycho / Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign
4 6 Pray For Me / The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar
8 7 Friends / Marshmello x Anne-Marie
7 8 Finesse / Bruno Mars & Cardi B
15 9 Nice For What / Drake
9 10 All The Stars / Kendrick Lamar & SZA
10 11 In My Blood / Shawn Mendes
12 12 Body / Loud Luxury feat. brando
17 13 Call Out My Name / The Weeknd
18 14 One Kiss / Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa
11 15 Mine / Bazzi
13 16 Perfect / Ed Sheeran
20 17 Wait / Maroon 5
19 18 Alone / Halsey feat. Big Sean & Stefflon Don
16 19 Whatever It Takes / Imagine Dragons
NEW 20 Not A Love Song / bülow
