April 30, 2018 12:47 pm
Updated: April 30, 2018 1:05 pm

Drake dominates on the JUMP! Top 20 April 28 – 29

By Kailey Klempner Corus Radio

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Drake attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Polk/BBMA2017/Getty Images for DCP)

Chris Polk / Getty Images
Drake continues to climb the JUMP! Top 20 countdown, with “God’s Plan” returning to number 1. In addition to that, “Nice For What,” makes a huge climb from spot 15, to number 9!

Watch: Drake – “Nice For What” (2018)

The JUMP! Top 20 takes into account the top songs on radio charts, music streams, YouTube plays, and social media to find a more accurate representation of the 20 biggest songs. Traditionally, music countdowns stick to the charts.

Don’t miss listening to the countdown Saturdays at noon, and Sundays at 4 pm.

New to the countdown this week at number 20 is bülow, “Not A Love Song.” The 17-year-old singer from The Netherlands released her debut EP last year, Damaged, VOL 1.

Meet bülow (pronounced boo-low).

Not A Love Song

A post shared by bülow (@bulow) on

bülow’s, “Not A Love Song” made strides on Spotify in the last months of 2017. She performed her EP live for the first time at two back-to-back shows at The Burdock in Toronto in November 2017.

Listen to bülow, “Not A Love Song” (2017). 

Listen to the full countdown Saturdays at noon, and Sundays at 4 pm.

JUMP! Top 20 with Dayna B April 28 – April 29, 2018

LW TW
2        1 God’s Plan / Drake
1        2 The Middle / Zedd with Maren Morris & Grey
3        3 Never Be The Same / Camila Cabello
5        4 Meant To Be / Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line
6        5 Psycho / Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign
4        6 Pray For Me / The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar
8        7 Friends / Marshmello x Anne-Marie
7        8 Finesse / Bruno Mars & Cardi B
15       9 Nice For What / Drake
9       10 All The Stars / Kendrick Lamar & SZA
10      11 In My Blood / Shawn Mendes
12      12 Body / Loud Luxury feat. brando
17      13 Call Out My Name / The Weeknd
18      14 One Kiss / Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa
11      15 Mine / Bazzi
13      16 Perfect / Ed Sheeran
20      17 Wait / Maroon 5
19      18 Alone / Halsey feat. Big Sean & Stefflon Don
16      19 Whatever It Takes / Imagine Dragons
NEW 20 Not A Love Song / bülow

