Drake dominates on the JUMP! Top 20 April 28 – 29

Drake continues to climb the JUMP! Top 20 countdown, with “God’s Plan” returning to number 1. In addition to that, “Nice For What,” makes a huge climb from spot 15, to number 9!

Watch: Drake – “Nice For What” (2018)

The JUMP! Top 20 takes into account the top songs on radio charts, music streams, YouTube plays, and social media to find a more accurate representation of the 20 biggest songs. Traditionally, music countdowns stick to the charts.

Don’t miss listening to the countdown Saturdays at noon, and Sundays at 4 pm.

New to the countdown this week at number 20 is bülow, “Not A Love Song.” The 17-year-old singer from The Netherlands released her debut EP last year, Damaged, VOL 1.

Meet bülow (pronounced boo-low).

bülow’s, “Not A Love Song” made strides on Spotify in the last months of 2017. She performed her EP live for the first time at two back-to-back shows at The Burdock in Toronto in November 2017.

Listen to bülow, “Not A Love Song” (2017).

JUMP! Top 20 with Dayna B April 28 – April 29, 2018

LW TW

2 1 God’s Plan / Drake

1 2 The Middle / Zedd with Maren Morris & Grey

3 3 Never Be The Same / Camila Cabello

5 4 Meant To Be / Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line

6 5 Psycho / Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign

4 6 Pray For Me / The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar

8 7 Friends / Marshmello x Anne-Marie

7 8 Finesse / Bruno Mars & Cardi B

15 9 Nice For What / Drake

9 10 All The Stars / Kendrick Lamar & SZA

10 11 In My Blood / Shawn Mendes

12 12 Body / Loud Luxury feat. brando

17 13 Call Out My Name / The Weeknd

18 14 One Kiss / Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa

11 15 Mine / Bazzi

13 16 Perfect / Ed Sheeran

20 17 Wait / Maroon 5

19 18 Alone / Halsey feat. Big Sean & Stefflon Don

16 19 Whatever It Takes / Imagine Dragons

NEW 20 Not A Love Song / bülow