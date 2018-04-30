The ‘greatest sports dinner the province has ever seen’ to be held in Halifax in July

The Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame announced it would be hosting a major event in July called — “One Night Only: The Top 15” — and will honour the top 15 Nova Scotia athletes of all time.

The Top 15 will be a one-night only dinner event at the new Halifax Convention Centre. Bob Rainnie, the president and CEO of the Sport Hall of Fame, called the event “the greatest sports dinner the province has ever seen.”

Living members of the group of 15 have been invited to the dinner to share their stories with Nova Scotians. The event will be headlined by Pittsburgh Penguin star and Cole Harbour native Sidney Crosby.

“Nine of the top 10 athletes will be there. The only one we can’t get is Nancy Garapick, who lives a life of great privacy now in B.C., that we respect,” said Rainnie. “However, she spiritually is involved in this in ways you will see that night. She is taking part from a distance.”

“This is probably the only time that all of these athletes will be in the same room at the same time, so I encourage you to take part. Bring your young people and just enjoy the event,” said three-time Olympian and decorated kayaker Karen Furneaux.

The dinner will take place on July 26. Other athletes scheduled to attend the event are Colleen Jones, Al MacInnis, Steve Giles, Mark Smith, Ellie Black, Jamie Bone and Mark De Jonge.

Tickets will go on sale on May 15 at a cost of $225 for adults and $125 for youth.

Proceeds from the dinner will be split evenly between the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame and the Sidney Crosby Foundation.