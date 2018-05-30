Ontario election 2018: Oakville North—Burlington riding
Voters in Oakville North—Burlington head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Alvin Tedjo
PC: Effie Triantafilopoulos
NDP: Saima Zaidi
Green: Marianne Workman
Geography
Situated in Halton Region, the suburban riding of Oakville North—Burlington starts north of Upper Middle Road West and goes nearly as far north as Milton. It encompasses all of the northern parts of Oakville, and some of Burlington.
History
Oakville North—Burlington is a newly redrawn riding that used to be part of Halton.
By the numbers
The 88 sq. km riding has population of 129,080 (2016).
