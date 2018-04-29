2 sent to hospital after single-vehicle collision in Richmond Hill

Two people have been rushed to hospital in serious condition after a single-vehicle collision in Richmond Hill Sunday afternoon.

York Regional Police said officers responded to a call about the collision on Spadina Road, north of Welldrick Road, in the Bayview Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive area, around 3:50 p.m.

York paramedics said one person was transported to a local hospital while the other was transported to a trauma centre.

On scene of a devastating crash involving a Jaguar at Spadina Rd & Weldrick Rd in Richmond Hill. Man in his 40s vital signs absent, 2nd patient extricated & transported with serious injuries. Reconstruction unit en route. pic.twitter.com/2vxKJ6E7P7 — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) April 29, 2018

There is no word as to the age or gender of the victims.

It is unclear what caused the collision.

The area is closed while an investigation is underway.

—With files from Jeremy Cohn