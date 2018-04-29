2 sent to hospital after single-vehicle collision in Richmond Hill
Two people have been rushed to hospital in serious condition after a single-vehicle collision in Richmond Hill Sunday afternoon.
York Regional Police said officers responded to a call about the collision on Spadina Road, north of Welldrick Road, in the Bayview Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive area, around 3:50 p.m.
York paramedics said one person was transported to a local hospital while the other was transported to a trauma centre.
There is no word as to the age or gender of the victims.
It is unclear what caused the collision.
The area is closed while an investigation is underway.
—With files from Jeremy Cohn
