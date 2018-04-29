Nashville street party expected to draw thousands during Predators vs Jets game Sunday

As the Winnipeg Jets and the Nashville Predators gear up for game two Sunday night, crews in Music City are planning for a big party.

Even if you can’t score a coveted ticket to the postseason game at Bridgestone Arena, there is still a way fans can be part of the action.

“We’ll have tens of thousands of people outside watching the game,” Nashville Predators President and CEO Sean Henry said. “It’s just a fun party every night in Nashville but when hockey is being played we take on a different form.”

Preparations for the street party in Nashville started early Sunday morning.

One block along Broadway Street was closed to traffic before 10 a.m.

Security guards there told Global News they can fit between 3,000 and 3,500 people before the street will reach capacity. But that doesn’t mean the party will stop.

There are already plans in place to immediately barricade the next street block if they reach capacity.

“It is loud. We play hockey loud. It’s a great time,” Henry said. “You get down here, you spill out of the building and we’ll have 20,000 people outside our building and then down Broadway.”

This isn’t new to Nashville. They hosted massive street parties in 2016 and last year. During the 2017 Stanley Cup playoff run the city had more than 100,000 people around Bridgestone Arena to watch the final games.

On top of the street party, there is another party in the park right across from the arena.

“Preds Party in the Park” is an outdoor watch party for postseason home games. The event is free and open to the public.

The viewing party includes a large video screen to watch the game, DJs, food trucks, hot dog vendors, and the selling of water, sodas, beer and team merchandise.

Meanwhile, True North Sports and Entertainment will be hosting its own party Sunday.

Fans will be able to take in the game on screens at Bell MTS Place.

The organization announced plans last week to open the arena for viewing parties during the team’s away games.

All concessions will be open as the team expects a sold-out crowd dressed in white to show up.

The team will also be giving out “We Are Winnipeg” rally towels, as they did for each home game in round 1.

Whether it’s in Nashville or Winnipeg, fans will be cheering loudly during Sunday night’s game.