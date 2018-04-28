This fundraising event is risky business

Modelled after the popular television show ‘Storage Wars,’ Caraco Homes has been hosting a charity storage auction for the past four years. The event is in support of the local Kingston chapter of March of Dimes.

“This is the best crowd we’ve had,” regional manager with March of Dimes, Terry Leclair said of this year’s turnout.

A few dozen deal-seekers took part, each taking time to look at the contents of a storage locker before bidding began.

But only the winning bidder could rifle through the storage unit. So, it’s not until after the unit is paid for that ‘Storage Warriors’ would find out whether or not it was worth the risk.

“It mostly goes to the landfill, unfortunately,” Gaetan, the winner of one auction said. “But a lot of it is donated to other stores that can actually use it.”

Some items found in other storage units included unopened boxes of Pokemon cards, a complete dining room set, a futon, a Bowflex exercise machine, and several bags of Playboy magazines dating back to the early 1990s.

Organizers say their early estimates indicate approximately $4,500 was raised on Saturday.