Police say man was unintentionally stabbed inside Burlington club

Halton Regional Police said a 30-year-old man was unintentionally stabbed inside of a club in Burlington overnight Friday.

Police said they were called to Club 54 on Harvester Road around 1 a.m. after an altercation took place inside the venue.

The 30-year-old Burlington man was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A 33-year-old Hamilton man has been arrested and charged.

Any witnesses with information are asked to contact Halton Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.