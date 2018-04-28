Crime
April 28, 2018 2:30 pm
Updated: April 28, 2018 2:31 pm

Police say man was unintentionally stabbed inside Burlington club

By Web Writer

Halton Regional Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a stabbing in Burlington.

Halton Regional Police
Halton Regional Police said a 30-year-old man was unintentionally stabbed inside of a club in Burlington overnight Friday.

Police said they were called to Club 54 on Harvester Road around 1 a.m. after an altercation took place inside the venue.

The 30-year-old Burlington man was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A 33-year-old Hamilton man has been arrested and charged.

Any witnesses with information are asked to contact Halton Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
