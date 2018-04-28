Kelowna restaurant celebrates 50 years in business

There are three generations of family working at Olympia Greek Taverna in Kelowna, a rarity in business these days.

The Koutsantonis family is celebrating 50 years in business in Kelowna this weekend.

“I was kind of born into this building, into this business, I should say,” Mike Koutsantonis jokes.

But his whole life has revolved around the restaurant business his father started and now his daughter Kazi is managing the dining room.

“I figured I’m the oldest of the family and they put their time and effort into this. I want to see it keep going,” Kazi Koutsantonis said.

Cousin Mike remains in the kitchen serving up traditional dishes and pizza, something he and his father did at the restaurant’s downtown location until 2006.

“It’s what we grew up with. It’s our peace of mind, I guess,” Mike Koutsantonis said.

To celebrate, the restaurant has rolled back prices to 1973 days (when they opened the Rutland location on Highway 33) for the weekend on some of their traditional dishes like pizza, spaghetti, lasagna and ribs.