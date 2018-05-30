Ontario election 2018: Nipissing riding

Voters in Nipissing head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Stephen Glass

PC: Vic Fedeli (incumbent)

NDP: Henri Giroux

Green: Kris Rivard

Geography

The Nipissing electoral district stretches from the centre of Lake Nipissing to the border of Quebec. It covers 8,121 square kilometres. It contains several towns, townships and cities, namely North Bay, and Nipissing township.

History

Vic Fedeli is the incumbent MPP for Nipissing. Fedeli has held this seat since 2011, and won 41.81% of the votes in the 2014 Ontario general election. This riding has historically been held by both the Liberals and Progressive Conservatives, and was a PC gain from the Liberals in 2011.