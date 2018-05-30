Ontario Election

May 30, 2018 12:30 am

Ontario election 2018: Nipissing riding

By Staff Global News
Voters in Nipissing head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Stephen Glass
PC: Vic Fedeli (incumbent)
NDP: Henri Giroux
Green: Kris Rivard

Geography

The Nipissing electoral district stretches from the centre of Lake Nipissing to the border of Quebec. It covers 8,121 square kilometres. It contains several towns, townships and cities, namely North Bay, and Nipissing township.

History

Vic Fedeli is the incumbent MPP for Nipissing. Fedeli has held this seat since 2011, and won 41.81% of the votes in the 2014 Ontario general election. This riding has historically been held by both the Liberals and Progressive Conservatives, and was a PC gain from the Liberals in 2011.

