April 27, 2018 9:02 pm
Updated: April 27, 2018 9:05 pm

Great-grandmother Geraldine Brady, 83, among victims of Toronto van attack

By National Online Journalist  Global News

Geraldine Brady has been identified as one of the 10 people who lost their lives in the van attack in Toronto on Monday.

The 83-year-old Brady, known to family and friends as “Gerry,” was a grandmother of five and great-grandmother to one, according to an obituary posted online.

A talented seamstress and a prolific Avon sales representative, Brady was one of four people over the age of 80 to be killed in the attack.

“I am soooo sad and have no words can express my sadness…” read a Facebook post by Feanny Xu, a friend and Avon colleague of Brady’s, posted the day after the attack.

In another post, Xu described Brady as “my friend and the best #Avon helper.”

Brady’s family is encouraging mourners and well-wishers to consider donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation in her memory.

