Class of 2018: Lethbridge College students celebrate convocation

It was time to celebrate at Lethbridge College on Friday as faculty and student came together for the 61st annual convocation ceremony.

More than 670 graduates from five different centres at the college received their diplomas Friday afternoon — one of the largest graduating classes to date.

“The thing that’s the most interesting that I learned in college is that it’s never too late to go back and there’s always something for everyone,” said Stephanie Savage.

“People sometimes are scared that they’re not going to find something they love, or that maybe they’re too old, but I don’t think that’s the case. I think college has something for everyone.”

The ENMAX centre was filled with family and friends cheering on their favourite students.

“They’re just all so proud of me,” said Chelsea Low Horn, when asked how her family was feeling. “I’m quite overwhelmed with all the support I’ve received, the love, everything. It’s quite amazing actually.”

Just like every year, it was a special day for everyone involved.

“It’s a family event,” said Grand Marshal Marko Hilgersom. “A lot of people are asking, ‘Where can mom sit? Where can dad sit.’ Grandmas in wheelchairs, ‘Where can she sit?’ It’s great to see so many families coming out to support their children.”