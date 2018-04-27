Saskatchewan community group opens new Saskatoon office to support intellectually disabled

Social Services Minister Paul Merriman joined members of the community, staff members, and dignitaries in Saskatoon to celebrate the public opening of the Saskatchewan Alternative Initiatives’ (SAI) office space.

“Our government appreciates the support provided to individuals with intellectual disabilities by Saskatchewan Alternative Initiatives,” Merriman said. “We are committed to our partnership, and to continuing to create inclusive communities across our province while improving the lives of people with disabilities.”

SAI has been supporting people with intellectual disabilities since 1997, and currently operates two group homes, 12 group living homes, one supported independent living program, and one daycare.

“Our goal has always been to help individuals with intellectual disabilities live fulfilled lives within our community,” said Saskatchewan Alternative Initiatives executive eirector Tim Jones. “This new space allows us to offer expanded opportunities for people with connectedness and community at the forefront.”

The Saskatchewan government provides SAI with over $6 million in annual funding.

The work of organizations like SAI supports the Saskatchewan Disability Strategy, which was released in June 2015.

The Disability Strategy focuses on six priority area: transportation, respite, accessibility legislation, residential services, service coordination and navigation, and awareness/understanding of the rights of the people who are experiencing disabilities.

Saskatchewan residents and communities who have done work that supports the disability strategy are encouraged to share their accomplishments using the hashtag #SKDisability.