Saskatoon weather outlook: snow possible after mid-20 heat

Friday

Mid-minus single digits is what it felt like Friday morning as temperatures fell a few degrees below freezing under mostly clear skies.

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine dominated all morning with winds finally easing up as we warmed up into double digits before noon.

-2 was where Saskatoon started out the day, with wind chills in mid-minus single digits https://t.co/nKQRzfwe31 #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/FgfFVSqUn2 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 27, 2018

Finally getting a break from the wind & we've climbed up to 12 degrees over this noon hour in Saskatoon https://t.co/nKQRzfwe31 #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/MY4h5c9tsG — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 27, 2018

Sunny skies stick around for the remainder of the day as we sit under a high pressure ridge and continue to climb up into the upper teens for an afternoon high.

Friday Night

Clear skies linger for yet another night as the mercury slides back toward the freezing mark once again.

Saturday

The core of the heat will be reached on Saturday with one more day of sunny skies as warm winds return from the south, reaching up to 50 km/h gusts in the afternoon as a system pushes in.

Those winds will help heat us all the way up into the mid-20s, the highest the mercury has risen in Saskatoon in seven months, since Sept. 29, 2017.

Sunday

As that system slides through on Sunday, so will the clouds, which will build in along with a strong north-northeasterly wind of 40 km/h with gusts in excess of 60 km/h as we warm up to an afternoon high in the mid-teens.

There is a chance of rain later in the day that may change over to some wet snow overnight and into Monday morning as the cold front comes through.

Work Week Outlook

As mid-level temperatures cool with an upper trough swinging through, we may wake up to some wet snow falling on Monday, which is expected to clear out along with the clouds later in the day.

There is not model consistency with this snow, it may end up only affecting areas south and east of Saskatoon, but regardless, the risk is there.

Daytime highs will attempt to make it into double digits on Monday before climbing back into the mid-teens mid-week and possibly reaching the 20s by Friday with clouds in and out right into the first few days of May.

