Dan Janssen selected by NDP as candidate for Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte riding

Dan Janssen will represent the NDP as the party’s candidate in the Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte riding. He was selected by the NDP’s riding association following a nomination meeting held on Monday evening.

Janssen says he is excited to run as a member of the Andrea Horwath team. He believes the NDP is the party that best represents his core values, which is why he chose to become involved.

He has lived in Barrie for most of his life and has worked at Air Canada for 17 years. He is described as a workers’ advocate, is an active member of his union in Barrie and works alongside the Barrie and District Labour Council.

Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte is a new riding, created in 2015. It was created from Barrie, Simcoe-Grey, and Simcoe North. The 2018 Ontario general election will be the first time the riding is contested.

Janssen is running against Liberal candidate Jeff Kerk, Progressive Conservative candidate and Doug Ford appointee Doug Downey, and Green Party candidate Keenan Aylwin.

The 2018 Ontario general election will occur on June 7.