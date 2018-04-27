Crime
April 27, 2018 8:55 am

Man from Niagara Region faces child luring charges

By Staff The Canadian Press

THOROLD, Ont. – Police say a 23-year-old man from Ontario’s Niagara Region area is facing charges after an investigating into online sexual exploitation of a child.

Niagara regional police says its Internet child exploitation unit started the investigation in March and arrested a suspect Thursday.

They say Devin Ing of Thorold, Ont., faces child luring charges and one count of making sexually explicit material available to a person under 18.

Police say a bail hearing is scheduled for Friday.

They are asking anyone with information on the suspect’s online activities to contact police.

