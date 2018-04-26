Kelowna Yacht Club Boat Show about to set sail

It’s an annual event that draws over 10,000 visitors and unofficially marks the beginning of the Okanagan boating season.

This weekend the Kelowna Yacht Club will open its doors and its docks to the public in order to share the passion for boating as part of the 2018 Kelowna Yacht Club Boat Show.

With over 50 exhibitors and 150 boats on display, the Kelowna boat show is one of the biggest in Canada.

Entry is by donation and proceeds support the Kelowna Yacht Club Youth Sailing Program.