Ontario election 2018: London—Fanshawe riding
Voters in London—Fanshawe head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Lawvin Hadisi
PC: Eric Weniger
NDP: Teresa Armstrong (incumbent)
Green: Lisa Carriere
Geography
The eastern third of London, this riding encompasses London east of Highbury Avenue, along with areas south of the Thames that are east of Wharncliffe Road and south of Commissioners Road.
History
NDP candidate Teresa Armstrong was elected to represent this riding in 2014 with more than 50 per cent of the vote. In 2011 Armstrong defeated incumbent Liberal MPP Khalil Ramal by more than 4,000 votes, with PC candidate Cheryl Miller in a strong third. Ramal had held the riding since 2003, when he defeated NDP candidate Irene Mathyssen and PC Frank Mazzilli, who had won the riding in the 1999 election.
By the numbers
- Population: 119,467
- Population density per square km: 1,038.2
- Median age: 39.3
- Average household size: 2.4
- % of homes with 1 person: 27.3% (13,165)
- Median income: $30,564
- Marital status: 53% (52,350) over age of 15 married or common law
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.