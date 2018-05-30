Ontario election 2018: London—Fanshawe riding

Voters in London—Fanshawe head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Lawvin Hadisi

PC: Eric Weniger

NDP: Teresa Armstrong (incumbent)

Green: Lisa Carriere

Geography

The eastern third of London, this riding encompasses London east of Highbury Avenue, along with areas south of the Thames that are east of Wharncliffe Road and south of Commissioners Road.

History

NDP candidate Teresa Armstrong was elected to represent this riding in 2014 with more than 50 per cent of the vote. In 2011 Armstrong defeated incumbent Liberal MPP Khalil Ramal by more than 4,000 votes, with PC candidate Cheryl Miller in a strong third. Ramal had held the riding since 2003, when he defeated NDP candidate Irene Mathyssen and PC Frank Mazzilli, who had won the riding in the 1999 election.

By the numbers