Montreal police asking students who may have been approached by man to step forward

Montreal police are asking students who may have been approached by a man near schools in Beaconsfield, in Montreal’s West Island, to step forward and speak to them.

“No one has come forward to police to file an official complaint,” said Annie Lemieux, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

“Nothing was reported to police.”

This comes after a worrying letter from Sherbrooke Academy Junior and Senior Campuses warning parents that a “man in a dark sedan car [tried] to talk to one of our senior students at the end of the day.”

Lemieux explained that until someone comes forward, officers cannot confirm any details.

“We spoke with the police in Beaconsfield, who spoke with the director of Sherbrooke Academy, who said nothing was reported to them,” she told Global News.

“I can understand that nothing happened, but we have to take these things seriously.”

Lemieux said police officers will work with the school to keep communication open.

In its letter, Sherbrooke Academy stated: “the school staff has been informed and has reviewed safety precautions.”

The school encourages parents to discuss safety measures with children and encourage vigilance.

“All other schools in proximity of the incident have been made aware and are taking similar steps in order to heighten community awareness,” the letter states.