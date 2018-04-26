Canada
April 26, 2018 12:48 am

Edmonton police ask public for help finding missing man who has Down syndrome

By Online journalist  Global News

Douglas Massey five-foot-six and weighs about 180 pounds. He is clean-shaven and was last seen wearing a white hoodie, a white T-shirt, tan pants, black shoes and a black backpack.

Supplied by EPS
Police are asking the public to help them find a 43-year-old man with Down syndrome who was last seen at the Edmonton Food Bank in the area of 115 Avenue and 120 Street on Wednesday afternoon.

In a news release issued Wednesday night, police said the man functions with the mental capacity of a seven-year-old and that there are concerns for his well-being.

When he was last seen, police said the man was headed south.

Anyone with information on Massey’s whereabouts is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or the Edmonton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.

