Ontario election 2018: Hamilton Centre riding

Voters in Hamilton Centre head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Deirdre Pike

PC: Dionne Duncan

NDP: Andrea Horwath (incumbent)

Green: Jason Lopez

Geography

Hamilton Centre is a small riding centred around downtown Hamilton. It is bordered by Highway 403 to the west, the Lincoln Alexander Parkway and Sherman Access in the south, and Ottawa Street to the east.

History

NDP leader Andrea Horwath was easily re-elected here in the last two provincial elections, taking home 52 per cent of the vote in 2014.

She was first elected to Hamilton East in a 2004 byelection, and moved to this seat when it was recreated before the 2007 election. Historically, the area has elected MPPs from both the Liberals and NDP, including NDP MP David Christopherson and former Liberal mainstay Shelia Copps.

By the numbers

100,100 people lived in this 47 sq. km riding as of 2016.