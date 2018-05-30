Ontario Election

May 30, 2018 12:30 am

Ontario election 2018: Haliburton—Kawartha Lakes—Brock riding

By Staff Global News
Voters in Haliburton—Kawartha Lakes—Brock head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Brooklynne Cramp-Waldinsperger
PC: Laurie Scott (incumbent)
NDP: Zac Miller
Green: Lynn Therien

Geography

The riding, created in 1999, was first called Haliburton—Victoria—Brock. In 2007 it was renamed Haliburton—Kawartha Lakes—Brock. The riding includes Haliburton, Cavan-Monaghan, Kawartha Lakes and the Township of Brock.

History

Progressive Conservative MPP Laurie Scott was the MPP for Haliburton—Kawartha Lakes—Brock until 2009, when she stepped down to let PC leader John Tory take her seat, although he lost the seat to Liberal Rick Johnson. Scott regained her seat in 2011 winning against Johnson, gaining the seat by approximately 3,000 votes.

