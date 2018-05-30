Ontario election 2018: Chatham-Kent—Leamington riding

Voters in Chatham-Kent—Leamington head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Margaret Schleier Stahl

PC: Rick Nicholls (incumbent)

NDP: Jordan McGrail

Green: Mark Vercouteren

Geography

The riding is located in the southwest corner of the province, bordered by Lake Erie to the South and the Thames River to the north. The major centres include Leamington, Chatham, Tilbury, and Blenheim.

History

Rich Nicholls claimed this riding for the PCs in 2011. He was re-elected in 2014, defeating NDP candidate Dan Gelinas by 2,516 votes.