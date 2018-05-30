Ontario election 2018: Cambridge riding

Voters in Cambridge head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Kathryn McGarry (incumbent)

PC: Belinda Karahalios

NDP: Marjorie-Ann Knight

Green: Michele Braniff

Geography

The riding, which has experienced few boundary changes over years, shifted slightly south as it no longer includes the entirety of Cambridge. It is home to 115,460 people.

History

Cambridge was in control of the Progressive Conservative Party for nearly 20 years until Kathryn McGarry pulled off a victory in 2014 by 3069 votes. Her victory marked the first time the Liberals had held the riding since it was created in 1975.