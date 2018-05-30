Ontario election 2018: Cambridge riding
Voters in Cambridge head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Kathryn McGarry (incumbent)
PC: Belinda Karahalios
NDP: Marjorie-Ann Knight
Green: Michele Braniff
Geography
The riding, which has experienced few boundary changes over years, shifted slightly south as it no longer includes the entirety of Cambridge. It is home to 115,460 people.
History
Cambridge was in control of the Progressive Conservative Party for nearly 20 years until Kathryn McGarry pulled off a victory in 2014 by 3069 votes. Her victory marked the first time the Liberals had held the riding since it was created in 1975.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.