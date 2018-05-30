Ontario Election

More
Politics
May 30, 2018 12:30 am

Ontario election 2018: Bruce—Grey—Owen Sound riding

By Staff Global News
A A

Voters in Bruce—Grey—Owen Sound head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Francesca Dobbyn
PC: Bill Walker (incumbent)
NDP: Karen Gventer
Green: Don Marshall

Geography

Located between the Huron-Bruce and Simcoe-Grey electoral districts, Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound is located in western Ontario. It includes several cities, towns, townships and municipalities including Owen Sound, Meaford, Georgian Bluffs and Southgate. It covers 9,901 square kilometres.

History

Bill Walker is the incumbent MPP for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound. Walker has held the seat since 1999. He held the seat for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound taking 47.55% of the votes during the Ontario general election in 2014.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2018 Ontario Election
Bruce—Grey—Owen Sound results
Bruce—Grey—Owen Sound riding
Bruce—Grey—Owen Sound riding results
Ontario Election
Ontario election 2018
Ontario election results
Ontario politics

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News