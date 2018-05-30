Ontario election 2018: Bruce—Grey—Owen Sound riding
Voters in Bruce—Grey—Owen Sound head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Francesca Dobbyn
PC: Bill Walker (incumbent)
NDP: Karen Gventer
Green: Don Marshall
Geography
Located between the Huron-Bruce and Simcoe-Grey electoral districts, Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound is located in western Ontario. It includes several cities, towns, townships and municipalities including Owen Sound, Meaford, Georgian Bluffs and Southgate. It covers 9,901 square kilometres.
History
Bill Walker is the incumbent MPP for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound. Walker has held the seat since 1999. He held the seat for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound taking 47.55% of the votes during the Ontario general election in 2014.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.