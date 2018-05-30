Ontario election 2018: Bruce—Grey—Owen Sound riding

Voters in Bruce—Grey—Owen Sound head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Francesca Dobbyn

PC: Bill Walker (incumbent)

NDP: Karen Gventer

Green: Don Marshall

Geography

Located between the Huron-Bruce and Simcoe-Grey electoral districts, Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound is located in western Ontario. It includes several cities, towns, townships and municipalities including Owen Sound, Meaford, Georgian Bluffs and Southgate. It covers 9,901 square kilometres.

History

Bill Walker is the incumbent MPP for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound. Walker has held the seat since 1999. He held the seat for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound taking 47.55% of the votes during the Ontario general election in 2014.