New Brunswick monastery ends century-old tradition of dairy farming

Before the crack of dawn on Thursday, 80 head of cattle will be loaded from a New Brunswick monastery to make the three-hour trek to Nova Scotia for auction.

And with that, a 100-year tradition comes to an end.

The Cistercian-Trappist Monastery in Rogersville, N.B., has decided to end its dairy operation, citing financial problems.

“Last year, it was a tough year. We had a big fire here in the garage and that was a big blow. We lost a lot of money with that,” said Brother Stephan Hewitt, who has been in charge of the herd for 35 years.

“There is no success here, either. We don’t make a big profit with the dairy.”

Hewitt said after more than three decades with the dairy farm operation, he’s also burnt out.

“You don’t have any sick leave, you don’t get any vacation,” he said.

But that doesn’t mean this change is easy for him.

Hewitt, who is one of eight monks remaining at the monastery, says the decision to end the operation was a painful one. The Rogersville monastery, to the best of his knowledge, is the last remaining monastery in North America to have a dairy operation.

He’s also come to know the cattle well.

“You kind of make a connection to the animals. I know them all by name, by sight. I know their ancestry, their mothers, their grandmothers,” he said.

“It’s going to be hard to assimilate, to walk in that barn tomorrow to an empty barn after all these years. It’s going to be bizarre.”

The monastery will continue its poultry raising operation, which Hewitt says is much more lucrative. Six of their 14 employees, however, will lose their jobs in the change.

The monks also plan to discuss future ventures, such as beer brewing or cheesemaking — crafts that other monasteries have found success in.

Eighty-two head of cattle have already been auctioned off. The remaining 80 will be sold in Truro, N.S. on Thursday.

Hewitt plans to accompany the cattle to the auction.