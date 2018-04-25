Several roads washed-out around Saskatchewan

Detours are in place after a washout on Highway 8 near the Cote First Nation in eastern Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan Highways Minister Dave Marit said an undermined pipe caused the gap in the road.

He said water needs to drain away before repairs can be made.

“Obviously safety is first and foremost,” Marit said.

“We’re not going to put any of our folks in any jeopardy until the water subsides and we can go in because obviously it’s going to be a substantial job.”

Marit gave no timeline for when the highway will reopen.

There have been issues with roads in other parts of the province.

Highway 915 to Stanley Mission was washed out for several days due to the spring run-off.

The highway has since been repaired and re-opened to traffic.

Spring run-off in the area is expected to be higher than normal as there is more snow on the ground in the region than in other parts of the province.

A grid road near Melfort was also washed out.

Several people were taken to hospital after their vehicle went over the washed-out section of the road roughly 20 kilometres southeast of the city.

There is no word on their condition.