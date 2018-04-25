CFIA issues recall for certain microgreens sold in British Columbia, Alberta

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for certain Greenbelt Microgreens brand products sold in B.C. and Alberta, due to possible Listeria contamination.

READ MORE: ‘There is something broken’: Study finds Canadians don’t know the danger of food recalls

They include Greenbelt’s arugula, broccoli, fresh mix, sweet and crunchy mix, spicy mix, pea shoots, sunflower, wheatgrass and spring pea products.

The recall was triggered by the company and no illnesses have been reported.

For the specific package size and best before dates of the affected products, visit the CFIA’s website.