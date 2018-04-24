Shellbrook RCMP trying to locate missing elderly man with health issues

Shellbrook RCMP say an elderly man with health issues was reported missing at noon on Tuesday.

James Mumm, 68, was last seen walking on 2nd Street West in Shellbrook, Sask., at around 10 a.m. CT on Tuesday.

Police said Mumm may be confused or disoriented, but he is believed to be on foot and likely still in the Shellbrook area. He also goes by the name Jim.

Mumm is described as Caucasian, roughly 5-foot three, and has short, white hair. He was last seen wearing a red and beige plaid shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shellbrook RCMP at 306-747-2606 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Shellbrook is approximately 125 kilometres north of Saskatoon.