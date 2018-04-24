Canada
April 24, 2018 6:56 pm

It’s now or never for the Kingston Frontenacs

Fronts are down 3-0 in the Eastern Conference Final. They now need to beat the Hamilton Bulldogs in four consecutive games to move forward.

The Kingston Frontenacs are on their last life in the Eastern Conference Final.

They are down 3-0 against the Hamilton Bulldogs, and now have to beat the team four games in a row.

It’s a difficult feat to achieve, as the Bulldogs finished the season in first place in the Eastern Conference, 12 points ahead of the Fronts.

Kingston won four games in a row in their first two series of the 2018 playoffs, but former sports director Mark Potter says it’s a tough spot for any hockey team to be in.

“The fourth one is the toughest one to win. Kingston’s dug a very big hole here, no question about that. It’s great to see them get through two rounds of playoffs, but this third one is going to be a steep hill to climb.”

Statistics show going against a team like the Bulldogs, the Fronts may have their hands full. In the first three games combined the Bulldogs outscored the Frontenacs 16-4.

Game Three was a closer one, with a final score of 3-1. Frontenac fans like Ben Vandenberg aren’t giving up hope yet, though.

“They’re coming out skating hard, they are obviously in the Eastern Conference final for a reason. I think they have a chance if they can get their heart out start playing like this can.”

 

