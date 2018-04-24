It’s now or never for the Kingston Frontenacs

The Kingston Frontenacs are on their last life in the Eastern Conference Final.

They are down 3-0 against the Hamilton Bulldogs, and now have to beat the team four games in a row.

READ MORE: Bulldogs seek revenge over Frontenacs in OHL’s East Final

It’s a difficult feat to achieve, as the Bulldogs finished the season in first place in the Eastern Conference, 12 points ahead of the Fronts.

Kingston won four games in a row in their first two series of the 2018 playoffs, but former sports director Mark Potter says it’s a tough spot for any hockey team to be in.

“The fourth one is the toughest one to win. Kingston’s dug a very big hole here, no question about that. It’s great to see them get through two rounds of playoffs, but this third one is going to be a steep hill to climb.”

Statistics show going against a team like the Bulldogs, the Fronts may have their hands full. In the first three games combined the Bulldogs outscored the Frontenacs 16-4.

READ MORE: The Kingston Frontenacs gear up for playoff run with series against North Bay

Game Three was a closer one, with a final score of 3-1. Frontenac fans like Ben Vandenberg aren’t giving up hope yet, though.

“They’re coming out skating hard, they are obviously in the Eastern Conference final for a reason. I think they have a chance if they can get their heart out start playing like this can.”